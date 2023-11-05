Palestinians remember slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

RAMALLAH: One year after the death of Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known figure in the Arab world, several memorial services are planned in the West Bank on Thursday, reported German news agency (dpa).

The journalist was shot dead during an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the northern West Bank. To mark the anniversary, the Ramallah municipality plans to lay the foundation stone for a museum dedicated to her at 3.30 pm (1230 GMT).

In addition, Bir Zeit University, near Ramallah, will announce three winners of a media award named after Abu Akleh.

The death of the Palestinian reporter, who was also a US citizen, caused an international outcry.

An Israeli military investigation concluded that the shooting could not be clearly attributed, but was “very likely” accidentally fired by an Israeli soldier.

There was also a firefight with Palestinian militants during the operation. No criminal investigation was launched.

Al-Jazeera television took the case to the International Court of Justice in the Hague in December.

It accused Israel of “directly firing” on the journalist and her colleagues. The perpetrators would have to be held accountable and brought to justice, the broadcaster said.

The United States also investigated the case and was unable to reach a definitive conclusion about the origin of the bullet that killed Abu Akleh. -Bernama