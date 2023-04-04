Papua New Guinea earthquake leaves 4 dead, 300 homes damaged

ISTANBUL: At least four people were killed and 27 others injured due to a strong earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea on Monday.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0, with a depth of 80 kilometres, struck East Sepik province’s Chambri Lakes at around 4 am Monday (local time).

Provincial police commander Christopher Tamari said the earthquake killed four people, injured 17, and destroyed more than 300 homes, Anadolu Agency quoted daily The National report on Tuesday.

However, it added, the figures “were unconfirmed as authorities continued to collate information on the extent of the damage.”

The earthquake hit an area around 100 kilometres southwest of Wewak, the capital of the East Sepik province.

The tremor was felt widely along the northern coast of the mainland, and many Highlands provinces.- Bernama