Paris building explosion leaves 50 injured, 1 still missing

This photograph taken on June 21, 2023, shows the flames emerging from the destruction and rubble in the immediate aftermath of an explosion in a building on Rue Saint-Jacques near Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. AFPPIXThis photograph taken on June 21, 2023, shows the flames emerging from the destruction and rubble in the immediate aftermath of an explosion in a building on Rue Saint-Jacques near Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. AFPPIX

ATHENS: As many as 50 people were injured and one is still missing after a blast rocked a building in Paris Wednesday evening, reported Anadolu quoting French authorities on Thursday.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told broadcaster BFMTV that among those injured are six people who are in critical condition.

The cause of the explosion in the 5th arrondissement remains unclear and an investigation is still underway, it added.

Among the injured is at least one police officer, while search efforts continue to rescue a person from under the rubble.

The natural gas supply to 700 houses within the district has been cut off as a safety measure. - Bernama