Paris’ Louvre museum abruptly closes its doors for ‘security reasons’

GENEVA: Citing security concerns, Paris’ iconic Louvre Museum has abruptly closed its doors to the public.

“For security reasons, the Musee du Louvre is closing its doors today, Saturday, October 14,“ the museum said on X.

Videos on social media showed visitors being quickly evacuated from the museum.

In a statement, Louvre spokesperson Marion Benaiteau told Anadolu Agency that they had received “a written message warning of a risk to the museum and its visitors.”

In light of the warning, the museum decided “to evacuate the Louvre and close it for the day, while essential checks are carried out,“ she added.

The Louvre boasts some of the world’s most famous artworks, including the Venus de Milo, Raft of the Medusa and the Mona Lisa. -Bernama-Anadolu