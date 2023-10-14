  1. World

Paris’ Louvre museum abruptly closes its doors for ‘security reasons’

French police officers patrol in front of the Louvre museum, closed for security reasons, in Paris, as French government puts the nation on its highest state of alert after a deadly knife attack in northern France, October 14, 2023. REUTERSPIXFrench police officers patrol in front of the Louvre museum, closed for security reasons, in Paris, as French government puts the nation on its highest state of alert after a deadly knife attack in northern France, October 14, 2023. REUTERSPIX

GENEVA: Citing security concerns, Paris’ iconic Louvre Museum has abruptly closed its doors to the public.

“For security reasons, the Musee du Louvre is closing its doors today, Saturday, October 14,“ the museum said on X.

Videos on social media showed visitors being quickly evacuated from the museum.

In a statement, Louvre spokesperson Marion Benaiteau told Anadolu Agency that they had received “a written message warning of a risk to the museum and its visitors.”

In light of the warning, the museum decided “to evacuate the Louvre and close it for the day, while essential checks are carried out,“ she added.

The Louvre boasts some of the world’s most famous artworks, including the Venus de Milo, Raft of the Medusa and the Mona Lisa. -Bernama-Anadolu