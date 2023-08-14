Party of slain Ecuadorian presidential candidate picks replacement

BUENOS AIRES: The Construye Movement, the party of assassinated Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, says it has chosen another candidate for the presidential race, reported Sputnik.

On Saturday, Construye Movement said Villavicencio’s running mate Andrea Gonzalez Nader was going to be the party’s presidential candidate.

On Sunday, the party said Ecuadorian journalist Christian Zurita would be its candidate at the Aug 20 election.

Villavicencio was shot dead at a campaign rally on Wednesday, less than two weeks before the election. The main suspect in the assassination died of gunshot wounds, the General Prosecutor’s Office said, while six other suspects were detained.

Diana Atamaint, president of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador, said on Thursday that the date of Ecuador’s early presidential election scheduled for Aug 20 would remain unchanged despite the assassination of Villavicencio.

She said the country’s armed forces would guarantee the security of Ecuadorians throughout the electoral process, adding that the protection for the remaining presidential candidates would be doubled.

Ecuadorian media reported that, on Thursday, Estefany Puente Castro, a left-wing opposition politician running for a parliamentary seat in the National Assembly, came under an armed attack while driving in the city of Quevedo, in the Ecuadorian province of Los Rios, with her father and a company employee. Puente was not injured. - Bernama