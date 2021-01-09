PCA expansion to include M’sian workers holding S’pore PR from Jan 11

SINGAPORE: Malaysian citizens holding permanent resident (PR) status who are working in Singapore are now eligible to apply for the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) Scheme, according to the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore.

“The PCA application process for this category shall begin on Jan 11, 2021,“ the High Commission said in its official Facebook.

The Commission said the inclusion of this category of workers in the PCA Scheme will allow more Malaysian workers in Singapore to apply for short-term leave after working in Singapore for at least 90 consecutive days.

“It is important to note that all workers returning to Singapore after their short-term leave are subjected to the prevailing border health measures by the Government of the Republic of Singapore,” it said.

*The initial PCA which kicked in on Aug 17, only allows Singapore and Malaysia residents, who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country, to enter for work purposes.

The PCA is a Safe Travel Lane agreed between the two governments to support companies in Singapore and Malaysia by facilitating the movement of workers between both countries.

The cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore has been tightened since March last year to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

For more information, the High Commission said the workers may visit the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority of Singapore’s website at https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/pca/overview. -Bernama