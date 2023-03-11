Pensioner to face trial in Spain after series of letter bombs

MADRID: A pensioner is to appear in the dock in Spain for allegedly sending several letter bombs, including to the US embassy and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (pix), reported German news agency (dpa).

The 74-year-old is charged with terrorism as well as the manufacture and use of explosive devices for terrorist purposes, the state court announced in Madrid on Thursday.

An objection by the lawyers against the opening of a trial had been finally rejected, it said.

The series of letter bombs caused a great stir in Spain at the end of November 2022.

The letter bombs were sent to Sánchez as well as to the embassies of the United States and Ukraine. A defence company that supplied products to Ukraine, as well as Defence Minister Margarita Robles and the EU Satellite Centre at the Torrejón airbase had also received letter bombs.

The accused was detained two months later in Miranda de Ebro, some 300 km north of Madrid.

There were no indications that the man belonged to a terrorist gang or an organised group, the judicial report said, but everything indicated that he had acted with the intention of “seriously disturbing the public peace” and that he had wanted to achieve a cessation of aid to Ukraine in the war against Russia.

As media reported at the time, citing the police, the six consignments contained homemade mechanisms with a relatively small amount of pyrotechnic material and small metal balls.

Only one consignment exploded. An employee of the Ukrainian embassy was injured on the hand. -Bernama