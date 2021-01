WASHINGTON: The US Defense Department said that it will provide 25,000 troops in Washington DC to ensure security during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden (pix) next week, reported Sputnik News Agency.

“The Defence Department has agreed to provide up to 25,000 service members to support the Presidential Inauguration National Special Security Event federal law enforcement mission and security preparations, as led by the US Secret Service,“ the release said.

As of Thursday, there are currently 7,000 National Guard members in the US capital. The FBI warned that it has seen activity online about armed protests being planned in DC and other state capitals in the coming days in response to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, many of them claiming the US election win was stolen from President Donald Trump.

The inauguration takes place on a stage in front of the Capitol’s West Front, allowing spectators to gather on an open mall that extends beyond the Washington monument.

Authorities expect Wednesday’s crowd to be relatively small compared with past inaugurations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Jan 6, pro-Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in bid to prevent Congress from approving the presidential election results. At least five were killed and some 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the riots. -Bernama