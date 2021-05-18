Pentagon confirms UFO video captured by Navy

A US Navy video that appears to show an unidentified flying object disappearing into the water off California has been leaked. The footage has been aired by several TV stations in the US, including NBC News recently.

The video was said to have been captured in July 2019 by US Navy aircraft and recorded in the USS Omaha’s Combat Information Center.

The US Defense Department has confirmed that the clip was recorded by Navy personnel. The video will be reviewed by the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

“I can confirm that the video was taken by Navy personnel, and that the UAPTF included it in their ongoing examinations,”Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough was quoted as saying.

Watch the video here:

https://www.today.com/video/leaked-video-shows-ufo-flying-around-navy-ship-near-san-diego-112094277607