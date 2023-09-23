Pentagon: US, China hold meeting to discuss 2023 Cyber Strategy

WASHINGTON: US and Chinese defense officials met at the Pentagon to discuss the newly updated 2023 Cyber Strategy Summary, the Defence Department said in a press release, reported Sputnik.

“US defence officials held a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting today with People’s Republic of China (PRC) defence officials at the invitation of the Department of Defence to discuss its recently released Cyber Strategy Summary, in accordance with the 2014 US-PRC Memorandum of Understanding on Notification of Major Military Activities Confidence Building Measure Mechanism,“ the release said on Friday.

In 2014 the US and China signed the mechanism to reaffirm the commitment of both nations to developing a new model of US-China military-to-military relations, an integral part of their bilateral relationship, the release added.

However, earlier this month, the Defence Department released an updated iteration of the 2023 Cyber Strategy Summary, which serves as an implementation framework for the priorities outlined in the 2022 National Security Strategy, 2022 National Defence Strategy, and the 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy.

Furthermore, the strategy underscores the Pentagon’s commitment to investing in and guaranteeing the safeguarding, accessibility, dependability, and robustness of its cyber networks and infrastructure.

The US delegation was composed of representatives from the Office of the Secretary of Defence and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, while the Chinese delegation included officials from the Defence Attache Office of the Chinese Embassy in Washington and the Central Military Commission’s Office for International Military Cooperation (OIMC), the statement said.

After the briefing, the two sides engaged in substantive discussion on a range of cyber-related issues, the statement added.-Bernama