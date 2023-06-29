Person arrested over 'terrorist attack' in Kramatorsk: Zelensky

KYIV: Ukraine has arrested a person who coordinated the attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk that killed at least 11 people and wounded another 60, President Volodymyr Zelensky (pix) said on Wednesday.

“Today, security services and police special forces arrested the person who coordinated this terrorist attack,“ Zelensky said in his nightly address.

“Whoever helps Russian terrorists to destroy lives deserves the maximum penalty,“ Zelensky said, adding that more people could still be trapped in the rubble.

Three children were among the dead from the strike on the Ria Pizza restaurant in the eastern town of Kramatorsk on Tuesday.

The eatery was popular with soldiers and journalists in one of the largest towns still under Ukrainian control in the east.

Ukraine blamed the strike on Russia, but Moscow said it only hit structures linked to the military. -AFP