Peru declares curfew in Puno region after violent protests

TACNA: Peru decreed on Tuesday a curfew in the southern Puno region after violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces left 18 people dead the day before.

The country’s Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said the three-day nighttime curfew will run from 8 pm to 4am local time in the region, and will be in place for three days, Anadolu Agency reported.

Monday’s deadly events began when a mob of some 2,000 people attempted to storm the airport in the city of Juliaca, located 1,300 km south of Lima, in Puno.

Violent protests have taken place in Peru since Dec 7, when the country’s leftist president, Pedro Castillo, was ousted and arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress in an effort to avoid impeachment over allegations of corruption.

His removal from office sparked days of nationwide protests, which have left at least 47 people dead so far. Demonstrators are demanding early elections and the release of Castillo who is serving 18 months of pre-trial detention, it added.

President Dina Boluarte, who succeeded Castillo, has said that she has already proposed to bring elections forward in Congress.

“The only thing in my hands is bringing forward elections and we have already proposed it,” Boluarte said on Monday. “

During peace, anything can be achieved, but amid violence and chaos it gets harder.”

Otarola regretted the deaths and announced that the government has “declared a national day of mourning and the hoisting of the flag at half-mast on Wednesday, Jan 11 in honor and respect to the fallen in this tragic situation.” - Bernama