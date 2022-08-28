Peru’s Castillo shakes up police leadership after raid of govt headquarters

LIMA: Leftist Peruvian President Pedro Castillo replaced the leadership of the country’s national police Saturday, two weeks after anticorruption officials searched government headquarters in search of the leader’s wanted sister-in-law.

During the raid earlier this month, which Castillo has called “illegal,“ investigators looked for Yenifer Paredes, who is accused of taking part in a corruption ring which prosecutors allege is run by the president and his wife, Lilia Paredes.

Among others, Castillo is now seeking to dismiss the head of that operation, Harvey Colchado, whom he says violated presidential immunity.

Deputy Internal Order Minister Abel Gamarra Saturday the turnover is a “natural change” as part of regular personnel switch-ups at the Interior Ministry.

“Norms (on appointment requirements) have not been violated,“ Gamarra told RPP radio, adding that the “police command is not being crushed.”

Nevertheless, right-wing opposition lawmaker Jorge Montoya, who sits on the Internal Order parliamentary committee, on Twitter called the changes an “indiscriminate abuse of authority” by Castillo.

According to human rights lawyer Carlos Rivera Paz, Castillo “seems to want a police force that accommodates his interests,“ which could include obstructing any investigations of which he is a target.

The ordeal is the second scandal Castillo has faced in regards to personnel changes at the top of Peru’s security forces.

In January, he was forced to name a new cabinet head after controversy over promotions in the Peruvian National Police (PNP) and the armed forces.

Those promotions are under investigation by prosecutors, which alleges that Castillo and former secretary of the presidency Bruno Pacheco engaged in influence peddling.

Castillo is currently the subject of an unprecedented six investigations for offenses including organized crime, obstruction of justice and plagiarism, though he carries presidential immunity through the end of his term in July 2026.

And Castillo’s family also faces legal trouble -- his daughter risks three years of preliminary detention for her role in the corruption plot, while his wife could be banned from leaving the country.

Castillo, who has faced two impeachment attempts in his 13 months in office and currently has a disapproval rate around 70 percent; he has denied involvement in any crimes and claims he is a victim of a campaign trying to remove him from power. - AFP