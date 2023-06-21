Peru’s former PM Betssy Chavez arrested

MEXICO: Peru’s former prime minister Betssy Chávez (pix) was arrested at her home in the country’s south, local media reported on Tuesday, according to German news agency (dpa).

The South American country’s highest court had issued an arrest warrant for Chávez, the ex-cabinet chief of former president Pedro Castillo, who was ousted by parliament.

The court announced on Tuesday that she must be remanded in custody for 18 months on charges of rebellion and conspiracy at the request of the attorney general’s office.

Peru’s attorney general’s office is investigating Chávez for her role in Castillo’s decision to dissolve parliament last December. He is accused of an attack on the country’s constitutional order. The leftist politician is already in pretrial detention.

The former village school teacher wanted to forestall a vote of no confidence and dissolved Congress. Parliament then removed him from office. He was arrested on charges of attempted coup d’état. -Bernama