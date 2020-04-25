Peru’s interior minister quits as virus hits police ranks

LIMA: Peru’s interior minister resigned Friday, days after officials said more than a thousand police officers had been infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Carlos Moran, who is the second minister to quit since the country went into lockdown on March 16, was replaced by General Gaston Rodriguez of the Peruvian National Police, the presidential office said.

Moran’s reason for quitting has not been officially released.

Out of a total 140,000 police officers, there have been roughly 1,300 confirmed infections and hospitalizations for the virus, officials said this week.

Peru has recorded more than 21,000 cases of Covid-19 and over 600 deaths so far, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Restrictions on movement in the South American country will remain in place until May 10. Its borders are also shut.

The resignation of Moran, who served under President Martin Vizcarra for two years, comes after the health minister, Elizabeth Hinostroza, quit on March 21. — AFP