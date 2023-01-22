Peru suspends entry to its famed tourist site Machu Picchu amid anti-govt protests

ANKARA: Peru closed its famed Machu Picchu tourist site amid anti-government protests, with hundreds of tourists stranded in the district, Anadolu Agency cited state news agency report Saturday.

“Starting today, the entry of tourists to the llaqta or Machu Picchu Citadel and the Inca Trail Network will be suspended until further notice due to the current situation and to safeguard the integrity of visitors,” Andina news agency quoted the Decentralised Culture Directorate (DDC) in Cusco province.

“All support will be provided to domestic and foreign visitors who are affected in the use of tickets, from Jan 21 until one month after the conclusion of mobilisations, or they request the refund,” it said in a statement.

There are 417 people stranded in Machu Picchu district, of whom more than 300 are foreigners, according to Andina. - Bernama