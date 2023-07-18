Petronas unit Gentari appoints country head for India

NEW DELHI: Clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), has appointed energy industry veteran Navjit Gill as its country head for India, effective from July 10.

Gentari has identified India as one of its top markets in its renewable energy push.

“Navjit’s vast experience in the Indian energy sector makes him an invaluable addition to the Gentari India team. With India’s increasing focus on achieving net zero goals, the country presents extensive opportunities for global private players to contribute,“ Gentari chief executive officer Sushil Purohit said in a statement on Monday (July 17).

The company said Gentari India’s initiatives will complement Gentari’s 2030 global aspirations in building a renewable energy capacity of more than 30 gigawatts and supplying more than 700,000 tonnes per year of clean hydrogen.

Gentari aimed to establish 25,000 public charging points for electric vehicles in key markets in Asia-Pacific.

Gill has 34 years of experience in the energy and marine sectors.

He was formerly the chief executive officer of First Energy Pvt Ltd and the chief commercial officer at SB Energy.

“We have full confidence that Navjit will hit the ground running in developing our three core pillars: renewable energy, hydrogen and green mobility,“ Purohit said.

“As country head of Gentari India, Navjit will lead the team in growing all three core pillars, fortifying its presence not only in commercial and industrial sectors by 2025 but also in utility-scale renewables, as well as collaborating to propel the company’s green hydrogen ambitions, and expanding its green mobility footprint.

“Gentari India also targets to pursue opportunities in areas where it can offer integrated clean energy solutions,“ he added.

Gentari recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu state government to conduct feasibility studies on green hydrogen production.-Bernama