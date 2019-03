BANGKOK: Pheu Thai, the party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, and six other parties have claimed to have at least 255 seats to form the next Thai government.

Pheu Thai’s prime minister candidate, Sudarat Keyuraphan said the other six parties joining the coalition are Future Forward Party, Seri Ruam Thai, Prachachart, Pheu Chart, Thai People Power Party and New Economics Party.

“The numbers (seats) are not final but we have at least 255 seats of the 500-seat lower house of Parliament, from parties that have clearly announced their stand.

“We are in talks with other parties to join us. Our intention as a pro-democracy coalition is to stop the National Council for Peace and Order’s (NCPO) power inheritance ... We are firm since the first day of campaigning until today,“ she told a media conference here today.

Six of the seven party leaders and representatives were present at the press conference.

New Economics Party leader, Mingkwan Sangsuwan was not present at the press conference but Pheu Thai secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai said Mingkwan had confirmed that his party would join the coalition on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the seven leaders also co-signed a statement to form a coalition government.

Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) posted the unofficial results of 350 constituency seats on its website on Monday. The remaining 150 party-list representation of the lower house seats is still unclear. The EC said the full official results of the 500 seats will only be announced latest by May 9.

Based on unofficial results on the 350 constituency seats, Pheu Thai is leading with 137 seats while pro-army Palang Pracharat won 97, Bhumjaithai (39), Democrat (33), Future Forward Party (30), Chartthai Pattana (seven), Prachachart (six) and Ruam Palang Prachachart Thai (one).

Pheu Thai’s claim on the 255 seats secured by the coalition includes the party-list seats which is counted based on unofficial total votes cast on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said the party joined Pheu Thai and the other parties to end NCPO’s power.

“We believe this is what the majority of Thais desire for. We invite parties that do not support the military to join us,“ he said.

He added that the next prime minister should come from the party with most seats - Pheu Thai.

“Sudarat is the most suitable prime minister,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Prachachart leader Wan Muhamad Nor Matha urged the EC to be fair and transparent on the Sunday polls result.

“There was no sound reason for the EC to delay its announcement of election results,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reported Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwon as saying it was premature for Pheu Thai and its allies to make the announcement on a coalition government.

“Wait until after May 9. The EC has said it will announce the official results on May 9.

“Our plan is that the (new) government will be formed after the royal ceremony (the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn from May 4 to 6),“ he told reporters at Government House.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said Pheu Thai’s announcement was only a ‘psychological ploy’ as the official election results were still unknown.

“The outstanding 5% of votes is a lot and some members of parliament maybe disqualified because there have been more than 100 complaints that need to be investigated,“ he said. — Bernama