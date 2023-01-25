Philippine Air Force plane crashes, 2 dead

MANILA: A military spokesperson said a Philippine Air Force (PAF) plane crash-landed in the Philippines while on a training flight on Wednesday.

PAF spokesperson Ma. Consuelo Castillo said in a statement that an SF260 aircraft with two pilots went down in Bataan province, west of Manila, reported Xinhua.

Castillo said the plane took off from a military base in Sangley Point in Cavite province around 9.59 am local time. “We lost track of the plane more than 30 minutes into their flight,“ she added.

The local radio DZBB said the plane’s wreckage was found in Pilar town in Bataan with the bodies of the two pilots.

On Tuesday afternoon, a six-seater private plane went missing in Isabela province, north of Manila. A search and rescue operation is on to find the Cessna plane, the pilot, and its five passengers. - Bernama