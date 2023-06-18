Philippine ferry with 65 passengers catches fire, no casualties

MANILA: A ferry with 65 people on board caught fire on Sunday morning off Bohol province in the central Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

The PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo said fire engulfed the M/V Esperanza Star around 4:30 am local time (2030 GMT) off Panglao Island, reported Xinhua.

The PCG station in Cebu City told Xinhua that there were no casualties in the accident. The PCG is looking into the cause of the fire.

Ferry accidents are common in the Philippines, an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. - Bernama