Philippine prison gang fight leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

MANILA: A gang fight that erupted on Tuesday night in a main prison in the Philippine capital has left at least one inmate dead and nine others injured, a prison official said on Wednesday.

Angelina Bautista, deputy director general for operations of the Bureau of Corrections, said the prisoners in the New Bilibid prison had patched up the conflict before an inmate pulled a handgun and started indiscriminately firing, hitting the inmates, Xinhua reported.

An inmate was stabbed with an ice pick and died amid the commotion, she said, adding correctional officers recovered a 45-caliber handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition at the scene.

Prison authorities canceled the visiting hours in the prison while an investigation was underway. -Bernama