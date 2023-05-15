Philippines deploys buoys in South China Sea to ‘defend sovereignty’

MANILA: The Philippines has installed marine buoys in disputed areas of the South China Sea, including a reef where over 100 Chinese ships were monitored recently, to assert and protect the country’s sovereignty, the coastguard said on Monday.

The buoys – marked with the Philippine flag and local names of the areas – were deployed at Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, Patag (Flat) Island, Balagtas (Irving) Reef, Kota (Loaita) Island and Panata Island (Lankiam Cay) between May 10 and May 13, reported German news agency (dpa).

At Julian Felipe Reef, a Chinese coastguard ship followed the Philippine vessels as close as within two nautical miles as they deployed the buoy, according to Commodore Armand Balilo.

“Tensions and disputes over territory occurs because boundaries at sea are merely imaginary lines drawn on water,” coastguard commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said at the return of the contingent that placed the buoys. “These imaginary lines move and change with every perspective, every map and every nation with its own interest.”

With the buoys, “everyone who travels those maritime routes and sea lanes will be alerted that they are entering Philippine territory,” he added.

The installation, which brought to 10 the total number of buoys in the South China Sea since 2022, came amid China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the waters.

Last month, more than 100 Chinese ships were spotted staying around Julian Felipe Reef for over a week, while Chinese vessels blocked off Philippine coastguard ships during patrols near Second Thomas Shoal.

The coastguard plans to deploy six more buoys in the disputed seas later in the year, a move that National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said would show that “we are serious and determined to protect and defend our rights, territory, and sovereignty.” - Bernama