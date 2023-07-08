Philippines summons China ambassador over water cannoning of boats: Marcos

MANILA: Manila summoned Beijing's envoy Monday after the China Coast Guard blocked and water cannoned Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos said.

“Our Secretary of Foreign Affairs summoned Ambassador Huang today and gave him a note verbale including pictures, video about what happened and we are awaiting their reply,“ Marcos told reporters.

The latest incident happened Saturday as the Philippine Coast Guard escorted charter boats carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for Filipino military personnel stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

The Philippine military and coast guard accused the China Coast Guard of blocking and firing water cannon at the re-supply mission.

They condemned the actions of the Chinese vessels as “illegal” and “dangerous”.

The United States, Britain, Australia and the European Union also criticised Beijing's actions.

China said Sunday it had taken “necessary controls” against Philippines boats that had “illegally” entered its waters. - AFP