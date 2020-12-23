Philippines to suspend flights from Britain due to new virus strain

MANILA: The Philippine government said on Wednesday that it would suspend all flights from Britain after the emergence of a new and fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus detected there, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved on Tuesday night the temporary suspension of all flights from Britain starting 12:01 a.m. Dec. 24, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2020, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

He said all passengers who have been in Britain within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, including those merely in transit, are also temporarily restricted from entering the country for the same period.

Meanwhile, passengers already in transit from Britain and all those who have been to Britain within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, who arrive before 12:01 a.m. of Dec. 24, shall not be subject to entry restriction but they would be required to undergo stricter quarantine and testing protocols, Roque said.

On the newly found and more infectious strain of coronavirus in Britain, the Department of Health of the Philippines said on Monday that the new strain has not been detected in the Philippines, and that it would continue to monitor the situation. — Bernama