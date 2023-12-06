Philippines warns of health concerns as volcano spews ash

HANOI: Philippine authorities on Sunday issued “health concern” warnings due to ash clouds and toxic gases spewing from the Mayon volcano.

Earlier, more than 12,800 people living around the volcano have been evacuated, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The Philippines’ Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it had recorded at least one volcanic earthquake in the past 24 hours.

Volcanologists said rocks were raining down on areas up to two kilometres away and sulfur dioxide emissions had tripled on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said authorities raised the natural disaster from Level 2 to Level 3 on Friday with a warning of possible respiratory illnesses from inhaling fumes. A possible major eruption could happen within days or weeks.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has requested people follow the recommendations and evacuation instructions of local governments.

Mayon, about 330km southeast of the capital Manila, has a unique cone shape and is a popular tourist destination.

It has erupted more than 50 times in the past 400 years. Five years ago, the volcano displaced tens of thousands of people after spewing millions of tonnes of ash, rocks and lava.

The Philippines is located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The country’s most powerful eruption in recent decades was Mount Pinatubo, which killed more than 800 people in 1991. -Bernama