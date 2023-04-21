Phuket predicted to be among Thailand’s hottest spots, with heat index above 54°C

BANGKOK: Phuket, as well as Bangna district in Bangkok and Laem Chabang in Chonburi, are expected to be the hottest places in Thailand, with the heat index predicted to exceed 54 °C.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding the high temperatures, cautioning that prolonged exposure to the heat could lead to heatstroke or sunstroke.

“Besides that, the heat index in Phetchabun in the north will hit 48.1°C and Kosum Phisai district in Maha Sarakham will touch 44.5°C which is a danger level, and prolonged exposure could lead to sunstroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion,” it said.

The heat index, which takes into account the combined effects of air temperature, relative humidity, and wind speed on the human body, is also known as the apparent temperature.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, when the heat index is between 27 and 32°C – also known as the caution level – there is a chance of heat exhaustion with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

Heat exhaustion coupled with other physical responses such as sunstroke, heatstroke, and heat cramps is possible when the temperature reaches between 32 and 41°C (extreme caution); and it is more likely to happen with a temperature of between 41-54°C (danger).

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecasted that the scorching hot weather in Thailand is expected to continue until next Wednesday as the temperature could hit 44°C in the northern provinces.

It said the temperature in northeastern, central and eastern provinces would touch 42°C while temperature in the south would be 39°C.

“The northern, northeastern, central and eastern Thailand would experience ‘very hot’ and hazy weather during the day and isolated thunderstorms with gusts,” it said.

The Meteorological Department said summer storms which may include thunderstorms, gusts and hail are expected to begin in the northeast and the eastern parts of the eastern regions and later in other areas.

“The easterly and the southeasterly winds may prevail across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf to bring more rains to the southern parts of Thailand,” it said. – Bernama