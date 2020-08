OMSK: An air ambulance took off from the Siberian city of Omsk on Saturday transporting Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to Germany for treatment of a suspected poisoning, AFP journalists at the scene reported.

The plane took off shortly after Navalny was taken to the airport from the hospital in Omsk where he was being treated, following a day-long standoff between his relatives and Russian doctors over whether he was fit for medical evacuation. - AFP