Plane makes unplanned stopover in Mallorca after death on board

PALMA DE MALLORCA: An aircraft from the Egyptian charter company AMC Airlines made an unplanned stopover in Mallorca on Monday, due to a medical emergency.

A passenger had died on board during the flight from Egypt to the Spanish mainland, German news agency (dpa) quoted the online newspaper Crónica Balear and other media reports on the Spanish Mediterranean island, citing the authorities.

The plane stopped over in Palma for an undertaker to remove the body, they said. Spanish airport operator Aena confirmed the information upon request.

The Boeing 737 was en route from Cairo to Madrid when a 67-year-old Portuguese man died in the aircraft for unknown reasons, according to the reports.

The pilot then notified the airport in Palma of an unscheduled stopover, which took place on Monday afternoon without any problems. A post-mortem examination is reportedly planned to clarify the cause of the man’s death.

The passengers of flight AMV1583 were able to board the plane again after a long wait at Son Sant Joan airport and continue their journey to Madrid, according to Aena.

In recent weeks there have been several emergency and safety landings on Mallorca, for reasons including technical defects as well as a collision with birds.-Bernama