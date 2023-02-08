PM Lee assures government will do the needful even if it affects the party

SINGAPORE: For the good of the country, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (pix) said the government will carry through what needs to be done in accordance with the law even if it may be politically embarrassing and painful to the party.

Lee said this in his Ministerial Statement at Parliament on the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) investigation involving Minister S. Iswaran and the resignations of Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament (MP) Cheng Li Hui.

“I will not flinch or hesitate to do my duty, to keep our system robust and clean. This is how the PAP (People’s Action Party) Government can continue to deserve the trust that Singaporeans have placed in us,” he said.

Lee noted that with the investigation and the resignations, “the PAP has taken a hit but we will show Singaporeans that we will uphold standards and do the right thing so that trust is maintained and the Singapore system continues to work well.”

“This is my approach, and I am confident it will be my successor’s approach too. This is how we will keep Singapore safe, strong, and prosperous for many years to come,” said Lee.

Updating on the CPIB investigation involving Iswaran, Lee said that “the investigations are still ongoing.”

“I am unable to provide more details on the case, so as not to prejudice the investigations in any way. I ask Members of this House and the public to refrain from speculation and conjecture.

“We must allow CPIB to do its work, to investigate the matter fully, thoroughly and independently. When the investigation is completed, CPIB will submit its findings to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, which will decide what to do next.

“Whichever way the facts come out, the case will be taken to its logical conclusion. That has always been our way,” he said.

Lee in early July had instructed the minister to take leave of absence until the investigations were completed.

Lee informed the House that subsequently he interdicted the minister from duty with a reduced pay of $8,500 per month, until further notice.

Meanwhile, Seah Kian Peng, an MP for Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency, was sworn in today to become the republic’s 11th Speaker. -Bernama