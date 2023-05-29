PM Lee returns to work after recovering from Covid-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (pix) returned to work today after recording a negative result for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Lee, 71, had tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time since the outbreak hit the Island-city shore in 2020 on May 22.

“I am now Covid-19 negative and will be back to work on Monday. Thanks to everyone who sent your good wishes!,” he said on his official Facebook page.

Lee said he was supposed to attend the bicentennial celebrations of Raffles Institution but his doctors advised him to take this weekend to rest up.

Raffles Institution celebrated its 200th Founder’s Day on Sunday.

Lee thanked the republic’s Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing for delivering the speech on his behalf.

Lee noted that Raffles Institution which was founded in 1823, has maintained a strong ethos and spirit, and built up a reputation for student leadership, academic excellence, and service to the nation for the past 200 years.

“To continue the legacy of these earlier generations, Raffles Institution must fulfil its mission of bringing up the next generation of leaders and pioneers to embody the spirit of egalitarianism for diverse talents, excellence in every field, and service in diverse domains.

“This way, Raffles Institution can continue playing a pivotal role to help Singapore develop into a more vibrant land of opportunities for our children, for many more years to come,” wrote Lee. -Bernama