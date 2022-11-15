PM Lee to participate in discussions on food & energy security at G20 Summit

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will participate in discussions on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation at the G20 Summit in Bali, according to the republic’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In a statement issued on its website, PMO said Lee is attending the three-day G20 Summit until Nov 16, at the invitation of President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, in Indonesia’s capacity as the 2022 G20 Presidency.

Lee will also have bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit, it said.

The Office said Lee will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, and senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During Lee’s absence, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, Teo Chee Hean will be the Acting Prime Minister.

PMO said against a challenging political and economic global landscape, the 2022 Indonesian G20 Presidency will be leading discussions on stronger and more resilient post-pandemic global recovery under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.

A local media outlet here reported that Singapore is not a G20 member but the country has been invited to participate in many past summits and related meetings as the convenor of the Global Governance Group (3G) – an informal grouping of 30 small- and medium-sized members of the United Nations. - Bernama