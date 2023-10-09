PM Modi proposes virtual G20 session at end of November

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday proposed holding a virtual G20 leaders’ summit before the end of India’s presidency in November 2023.

“I propose that at the end of November, we hold a virtual G20 session. We will be able to review the issues addressed at this summit at that virtual session... I hope you all will connect to the virtual session,“ Modi said at the final session of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, reported Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov supported the idea, saying that this would provide an opportunity to assess the realisation of the agreements reached in New Delhi and to hand over the G20 presidency to Brazil in a more effective way.

India has been chairing the G20 since Dec 1, 2022. The top-level summit in New Delhi from Saturday to Sunday gathered the 20 member states as well as nine other nations, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Singapore. Russia was represented at the summit by Lavrov and China by Premier Li Qiang.

The next G20 summits are planned to be held in Brazil, South Africa and the United States, the final declaration of the New Delhi summit read.-Bernama