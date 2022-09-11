PM Modi unveils logo and website of India’s G-20 presidency

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and the website of India’s G-20 presidency.

India assumes the G20 presidency after Indonesia from December 1 this year until November 30 next year for a period of one year.

Modi said India is taking this responsibility at a time the world is dealing with the aftereffects of a disruptive global pandemic, conflicts and economic uncertainty.

The Indian leader emphasised partnership between developed and developing countries in overcoming global challenges.

“It is on this basis that we will build the blueprint of our G-20 presidency together with all the friends of the ‘Global South’ who have been India’s co-travellers on the path of development for decades,“ he said.

The G-20 India website can be accessed at https://www.g20.in/en/ - Bernama