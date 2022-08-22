PM: Singapore has ‘zero margin for error’

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s success in tackling challenges depends on it getting three fundamentals right, namely “a united people, a high-quality leadership team, and high trust between the people and their leaders,” said the republic’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In his National Day Rally speech, Lee had touched several challenges such as tackling Covid-19 and preparing for the next pandemic; dealing with geopolitical dangers and economic uncertainties; handling sensitive domestic issues, and planning and building Singapore for the long term.

“These are essential if we are to respond creatively and resiliently to challenges, year after year. We may have the best laid schemes, but without these three fundamentals, they will come to nothing,” said the 70-year old prime minister in his speech titled “Securing Our Future”.

Lee noted that he had emphasised these points “over and over, in different ways, because they are so crucial.”

“In particular, good leadership is non-negotiable.

“Look at countries where governments are unstable and politics messy, swinging wildly from one election to another.

“Whenever things do not work, leaders are forced out, or resign en-masse. But even after changing teams, things fail to improve. Policies and laws either never make it through political gridlock or they are made by one government only to be reversed by the next,” he said.

Lee added that often, “it is not just the leaders who disappoint, but the whole system that has failed.”

“The result is a devastating loss of faith: not just in individual politicians or parties, but in the whole political system and political class,” he said.

The prime minister stressed that a small country like Singapore has “zero margin for error.”

“Not just Singapore’s continued success, but our very survival, depends on us having the right leaders. Leaders with integrity, dedication, and competence. Leaders with the conviction to make the tough calls and do the right thing.

According to him, leadership succession is therefore of paramount importance.

“When Covid-19 hit us, I had to put my succession plans on hold. Now we are learning to live with COVID-19, and entering a new normal. The younger ministers have chosen Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to be their leader.

“I am happy that the matter is settled, and my succession plans are back on track,” he said.

In his English speech which took about an hour, Lee among others, announced that his government will repeal Section 377A (s377A) of the Penal Code and decriminalise sex between men.

However, Lee noted that “hence even as we repeal s377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage.” - Bernama