PM Srettha orders immediate evacuation of Thai nationals from Israel

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered the immediate evacuation of Thai nationals in Israel following the escalation of armed attacks between the Israeli military and Hamas.

Srettha said he has ordered the Royal Air Force to prepare Airbus A340 and C-130 to carry out the operation.

“Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee Pattanakul, Commander of the Royal Air Force, has acknowledged this and is ready to take action.

“The army and emergency medical units are preparing. I want all Thai people to return home safely,” he wrote on X, adding that he is following the situation closely with the Foreign Ministry.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the government and people of Israel. This incident should not have happened,” he added.

The Prime Minister also voiced concerns over reports that two or more Thai workers have been kidnapped.

“We are now confirming the information with the Israeli authorities,” he said.

Local media reported that there are some 25,000 Thais in Israel while the Foreign Ministry said there are currently around 5,000 Thais residing in the Gaza Strip area.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said at this time, the Israeli authorities are not able to confirm the information.

“We will verify it as soon as they are able to. The Royal Thai Government is taking this matter very seriously and has instructed the Royal Thai Embassy to actively monitor developments as a matter of urgency,” she said.

Kanchana said there will also be a meeting of the Emergency Coordination Centre, involving all relevant Thai agencies, at the Department of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Kanchana added that a Thai national working in Moshav Mivtahim, Israel, was shot in the leg.

She said the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel is in contact with the Thai national to provide online medical assistance from a doctor.

“The MFA will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves and will provide regular updates. Thai nationals affected by the situation should contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division, Department of Consular Affairs,” she said.

Kanchana said the Royal Thai Embassy has issued warnings for Thai nationals residing in Israel and circulated a video clip on relevant procedures to be followed upon hearing air raid sirens.

Accordinf to international media at least 550 civilians from both sides were killed while over 3,000 others were injured in the counter attacks. -Bernama