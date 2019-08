LONDON: US-owned British company P&O Cruises on Thursday said it was cancelling its programme in the Gulf between October 2019 and March 2020 to guarantee the safety of guests and crew.

The move comes amid a spike in tensions in the region.

Iran has seized three tankers in strategically-important Gulf waters since last month, including a British-flagged vessel.

Britain on Monday said it would form a joint maritime taskforce with the United States to protect merchant vessels.

“The increased tension in the region ... means as a British company flying the Red Ensign it is not advisable for us to maintain our planned Dubai and Arabian Gulf programme this winter season,“ P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said in a statement.

“We have therefore taken the unusual step of withdrawing Oceana from the region for the upcoming season,“ he said.

The Red Ensign is the flag used by British merchant and passenger ships.

Guests would be given full refunds and the Oceana cruise ship will be used on alternative cruises, including to Spain, Portugal and the Caribbean.

The company said it was still planning Dubai and Arabian Gulf holidays for the 2020/2021 winter season.

P&O Cruises is owned by US-based Carnival Corporation. — AFP