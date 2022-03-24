Poland scraps most mask, quarantine rules

WARSAW: Poland will lift the requirement to wear masks in confined spaces, except for health care facilities, and remove quarantine rules for travellers and roommates of infected people, Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday.

“I have decided to introduce two changes as of March 28 - an end to the obligation to wear masks, stipulating that it does not apply to health care facilities”, Niedzielski said.

“The second decision is to abolish home isolation and home quarantine for roommates (of infected people) and all quarantines for people entering Poland.”

The minister said the migrant crisis, which erupted as a result has of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, did not translate into an increase in coronavirus infections, despite over 2 million refugees arriving in Poland since Feb. 24. — Reuters