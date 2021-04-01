Police in Orange, California, report shooting with multiple victims, fatalities

LOS ANGELES: Police in Orange, California, south of Los Angeles, reported a shooting on Wednesday with “multiple victims at the scene including fatalities,“ and local news media outlets said four people were killed before a suspect was arrested.

Few official details of the violence were immediately available, but the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS) and television station KNBC-TV reported that in addition to the four dead, two people were wounded by gunfire.

Reporting the incident on its official Facebook page, the Orange Police Department said its officers arrived at about 5:30 p.m. local time “as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities.”

The police statement said an “officer-involved shooting” had occurred and that the situation had since been “stabilized” with no further threat to the public.

KNBC-TV reported the shooting erupted at a business complex in Orange, a city about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, and that the dead included a child while the shooter was among those injured. CNS said two wounded people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. - Reuters