Police in Pattani dead after shooting incident

PATTANI: A policeman on duty at a railway guard hut was shot dead by a group of men in Khok Pho, Pattani, Southern Thailand.

In the incident at about 12 noon on Saturday, the 22-year-old policeman, along with two other officers of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), were on duty at the railway guard’s hut.

Na Pradu Police Chief Col. Pol. Chatchai Chanasit said six men, disguised as women in hijab and riding motorcycles, opened fire at the guard hut.

“The policeman was shot in the head and body while two other SRT officers survived. The seriously injured victim was rushed to Khok Pho Hospital where he was pronounced dead,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that the suspect also grabbed the victim’s gun before fleeing. “The motive of the incident is still under investigation,“ he said. -BERNAMA