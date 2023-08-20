Police officers hurt after accidental shot fired at Bundesliga match

BERLIN: Initial findings in an investigation indicate that a police officer fired an accidental shot with a service weapon, on the sidelines of the German Bundesliga football match between Augsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday evening, reported dpa news agency.

The police said in a press release late on Saturday that no bystanders had been injured in the incident in Augsburg, Bavaria.

Police said the shot was fired around 5:30 pm (1530) in a fenced-off area on the stadium grounds. Three officers suffered a blast trauma and one officer a graze wound. A police vehicle and a fan bus were damaged in the incident.

“The details of the incident are currently being investigated. As is usual in such cases, the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office is also involved,“ the statement said. - Bernama