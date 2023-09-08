Polish Health Minister quits amid public fury over data breach

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that he has accepted the resignation of Health Minister Adam Niedzielski who provoked outrage by disclosing sensitive information about a doctor, reported Xinhua.

On Thursday, Poland’s private broadcaster screened footage about patients in the middle-eastern city of Poznan being unable to receive painkillers due to new prescription regulations.

A doctor commenting on the situation said he was unable to prescribe the necessary medication.

Niedzielski later published the doctor’s personal data on social media, along with claims that he had prescribed the restricted medication in his own name.

The doctor then issued a legal notice on Monday demanding an apology and a payment of 100,000 zloty (US$24,60) by Niedzielski, reported local media. -Bernama-Xinhua