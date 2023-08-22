  1. World

Poll indicates NZ heading toward change in govt

Chris Hipkins speaks to members of the media, after being confirmed as the only nomination to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour Party, outside New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington, New Zealand January 21 2023. REUTERSPIXChris Hipkins speaks to members of the media, after being confirmed as the only nomination to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour Party, outside New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington, New Zealand January 21 2023. REUTERSPIX

WELLINGTON: New Zealand looks to be heading towards a change of government after an October election, according to a new poll showing the opposition National Party and likely coalition partner ACT holding 50% of the vote.

The latest 1News Verian poll published late on Monday forecasts a centre-right bloc of the National Party and the ACT party winning 65 seats.

The centre-left bloc, combining the ruling Labour Party and Greens, were at 52 seats, well below the numbers needed to remain in power. Labour, with just 29% support, is now at its lowest level in six years.

Parties need 61 seats for a majority in New Zealand’s 120-seat House of Representatives.

Less than two months out from the election, the gap for preferred prime minister is also narrowing. Current prime minister Chris Hipkins is registering 21% support, down 3 points, while National leader Christopher Luxon is at 20%, unchanged.

The poll put minor party New Zealand First at 4%, still below the threshold of being able to get back into parliament without a candidate being elected.

The survey was held from Aug 12-16 and 1002 voters were polled by mobile phone, online and using online panels. - Reuters