Poll: S. Korean president's approval rating rises to 34%

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's (pix) approval rating rose one percentage point over the week to 34 per cent this week, a weekly poll showed Friday, reported Xinhua.

The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs was unchanged at 58 per cent, according to local pollster Gallup Korea.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party slipped one percentage point to 34 per cent this week compared to the previous week.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating gained one percentage point to 33 per cent.

The minor progressive Justice Party's support score inched up one percentage point to five per cent this week.

The results were based on a survey of 1,000 voters conducted from Tuesday to Thursday. It had plus and minus 3.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-per cent confidence level. -Bernama