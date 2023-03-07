Pope ‘disgusted’ by Quran burning in Sweden

ROME: Pope Francis said the burning of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in Stockholm last week has made him angry and disgusted and that he condemned and rejected permitting the act as a form of freedom of speech.

“Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it,“ Italian news agency ANSA quoted the pope as saying in an interview with the United Arab Emirates newspaper Al Ittihad published Monday.

“I feel angry and disgusted at these actions,“ he continued.

“Freedom of speech should never be used as a means to despise others and allowing that is rejected and condemned,“ said the pontiff.

On June 28, a Swedish citizen of Iraqi origin reportedly tore up a copy of the Quran and burned it in front of a Stockholm mosque during a demonstration authorised by the Swedish authorities.

The incident occurred as Muslims around the world marked the Aidiladha holiday. Earlier, in January, a right-wing extremist had burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, triggering outrage in the Muslim world.-Bernama