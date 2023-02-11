Pope Francis says will attend COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai

ROME: Pope Francis has said that he would take part in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) that will be held in the United Arab Emirates from Nov 30 to Dec 12.

“Yes, I will travel to Dubai. I think that (I will be there) from Dec 1-3,“ Sputnik quoted Pope Francis as telling the Rai1 broadcaster on Wednesday.

During the conference, the pontiff is expected to urge the international community for urgent action to curb global warming.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC will take place at the Expo City, Dubai. Pope Francis will be the first ever pontiff who will attend the conference that has been held regularly since 1995.-Bernama-Sputnik