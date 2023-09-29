Portugal's state-owned airline TAP to be privatised

MADRID: The Portuguese government on Thursday announced the long-awaited privatisation of the state-owned airline TAP Air Portugal, reported dpa news agency.

At least 51 per cent of the country's largest airline should be sold, Finance Minister Fernando Medina said after a Cabinet meeting in Lisbon, the state news agency Lusa reported.

The minister said the search was on for a major investor.

European airlines like Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, and International Airlines Group (IAG) are interested in acquiring the largest stake in TAP, the Público newspaper reported.

The airline has an extensive trans-Atlantic route network to South America.

Medina stressed that the TAP privatisation would not “simply” be awarded to the company that offered the most money, but to the one that best served the country and the national economy.

The government has said it intends to keep a strategic stake in the airline.

Founded in 1945, TAP has about 6,600 employees and around 100 aircraft.

The airline had already been partially privatised. In 2016, however, the state had increased its share again to 50 per cent and took over completely during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. -Bernama