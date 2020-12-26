Possible human remains found near bomb site in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE: There has been no further information so far as to whether the remains found belong to a victim of the blast or its perpetrator, as the authorities believe the explosion was an “intentional” act, Sputnik news agency reported.

Human remains have been discovered by the authorities near the site of the explosion in Nashville, Tennesse, Sputnik quoting the Associated Press reported, citing two law enforcement sources.

The sources could not state at the moment if the remains are connected to the explosion that rocked the city in the early hours on Friday, leaving at least three people injured, according to local police.

Police later confirmed that the investigators found possible human remains near the site of the explosion. Earlier in the day, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said it “looks like a bomb went off”.

The explosion was described as linked to a vehicle. According to Nashville Police Chief John Drake, police officers found a recreational vehicle (RV) while responding to a call about gunshots in the city’s downtown area.

Drake added that there was a recorded warning that played prior to the explosion “saying that a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes”.

The blast was classified as “intentional”, while the authorities do not know exactly if anybody was in the van at the moment of the explosion. The FBI is now looking for information concerning the driver/owner of the RV that exploded.

Following the explosion, a “state of civil emergency” was declared in the city.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation of the incident. Both US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden have been briefed on the matter. — Bernama