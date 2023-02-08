Powerful typhoon approaches Japan’s Okinawa, leaves 1 dead

TOKYO: An elderly man died in Japan as powerful Typhoon Khanun rapidly approached the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, leaving trails of destruction in its wake, Xinhua quoted the country’s weather agency on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old man died in a hospital on Wednesday after he became trapped under his collapsed garage the previous night at his residence, located in the prefecture, with police suspecting that the collapse was caused by strong winds accompanying the typhoon, according to local media reports.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a warning of potent winds and storm tides as the typhoon’s relentless advance continues.

Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, is expected to maintain its strength but slow down in the East China Sea, though it will likely continue to affect Okinawa with storms and high waves on Thursday and beyond, said the JMA.

As of Wednesday noon, the typhoon was situated southwest of Kume Island, charting a west-northwest trajectory at a velocity of 10 kilometres per hour. With its core displaying an atmospheric pressure of 935 hectopascals, the typhoon boasts winds surging up to 234 kilometres per hour.

The impending typhoon is expected not only to unleash its fury in the form of gales and surging tides but also to deluge the region with torrential rainfall. Okinawa and Amami-Oshima Island, nestled in the southwestern Kagoshima prefecture, are projected to experience staggering precipitation levels.

Over the course of 24 hours leading up to noon on Thursday, estimates suggest that Okinawa could witness a deluge of up to 200 millimeters, while Amami-Oshima Island may receive 120 millimetres of rain. -Bernama