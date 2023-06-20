Prayuth: Thai govt doesn’t take sides in Myanmar’s conflict

BANGKOK: The Thai government does not take sides in Myanmar’s conflict said Caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-o-cha, defending Thailand’s hosting of an informal meeting among countries affected by the situation in Myanmar.

Prayuth said talks were necessary, Thai News Agency (TNA) reported. Thailand and Myanmar share more than 3,000-kilometre border. It affects Thai people and migrant workers.

Regarding criticism for organising the meeting despite his government’s caretaker role, he said no agreement was made during the talks.

According to Thai Foreign Ministry, although not being held within the ASEAN framework, Monday’s meeting was aimed at supporting ASEAN efforts to resolve the situation in Myanmar.

Dialogue is a fundamental requirement of diplomacy in seeking out peaceful solutions. As a neighboring country, Thailand wants to see cessation of violence which will eventually lead to peace and stability inside Myanmar.

Thailand has held a number of informal meetings on Myanmar in a variety of formats and levels, including at the ministerial level twice before. Monday’s meeting was the third informal dialogue.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai also justified hosting his Myanmar counterpart Tham Chee Wei, saying that type of meeting was not ‘unprecedented’.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, the current Chair of ASEAN, declined to attend the meeting. Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines had also skipped the meeting.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, for his part, said that it is premature to engage in discussions with Myanmar’s military government at the leadership or ministerial level.

Cambodia, however, sent its representatives to attend the two-day meeting held in Bangkok, according to Anadolu Agency.

Myanmar’s generals have been barred from senior level ASEAN meetings since they seized power in the 2021 coup.-Bernama