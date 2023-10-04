Presidency: Israeli provocations in Al-Aqsa will turn it into a battlefield

RAMALLAH: Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, said on Sunday that the continuous Israeli provocations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque are “unacceptable” and will “turn its courtyards into a battlefield”, leading to a severe deterioration of the situation.

“The daily attacks against holy sites and worshipers during the holy month of Ramadan are condemned and unacceptable actions that will inflame the region and drag it into the abyss,“ said Abu Rudeineh.

The presidential spokesperson held the Israeli occupation’s government responsible for any potential deterioration of the situation as a result of the continued attacks on the holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, reported Palestine News Agency (WAFA).

“The Israeli occupation is trying to challenge our people’s will, but this will not discourage them. Our people will remain steadfast, defending their land and sanctities, whatever the price,“ he added.

“Jerusalem, with its sanctities, is the eternal capital of the State of Palestine. All Israeli measures and US backing will not achieve security and stability.” - Bernama